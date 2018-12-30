Cold, windy conditions and a chance of snow could part of the forecast in San Diego for New Year's Eve, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory that will go into effect 6 a.m. Monday in the mountains when cold trough rolls into the area.

The trough will bring rain on the west side of the mountains and a chance of snow at elevations above 5,000 feet early in the morning, the weather service said.

As the day continues, the freezing level is expected to fall rapidly, bringing the possibility of snow to elevations above 3,500 feet, forecasters said.

The rain and snow could create icy conditions on Interstate 8 and mountain roads, including Sunrise Highway, late Monday into the evening, the NWS said.

The cold, chilly weather will also be accompanied by strong winds of 25 to 40 mph, according to NWS.

When the winter weather advisory expires Monday night, a high wind advisory goes into effect for the San Diego valley areas, the NWS said.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph with peak gusts of 75 are expected in wind-prose passes, canyons and valleys Monday evening through Tuesday night, forecasters said.

The advisories come after a chilly weekend in San Diego where temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s along the coast. A frost advisory was in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday.