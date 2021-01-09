mega millions

$500,000-Plus Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold in National City

By City News Service

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Friday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a supermarket in National City and is worth $576,869, the California Lottery announced.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $600 million.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold in Georgia, Massachusetts and New Jersey and are each worth $1 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in New York is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.

The numbers drawn Friday were 3, 6, 16, 18, 58 and the Mega number was 11. The estimated jackpot was $520 million.

The drawing was the 33rd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning
a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

