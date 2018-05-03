Nearly 7,000 customers in the Mid City area and East County area are expected to be without power until about midnight, according to San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E).

The first of two outages dimmed 1,872 customers in the Casa de Oro, La Presa, Spring Valley, Alpine, Dehesa, Jamacha, Jamul, Indian Springs, Lyons Valley and Barrett Lake neighborhoods at 8:40 p.m.

SDG&E estimated it would have power restored at 11:30 p.m.

The second outage hit about 20 minutes later and left 4,898 in the University Heights, North Park, Normal Heights, City Heights, Chollas Creek and Oak Park neighborhoods without power at around 9 p.m., SDG&E said.

The utility expects to restore power in those areas by midnight.

The utility is still investigating the causes of both outages.

No other information was available.

