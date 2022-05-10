50 Years of Wild, Good Times: San Diego Zoo Safari Park Celebrates Anniversary

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is hosting some wild fun on Tuesday in celebration of the attraction’s 50th anniversary.

On May 10, 1972, the 1,800-acre park opened its doors to the public. Back then, the park was known as “Wild Animal Park” and admission was a mere $1.25.

Now, the Safari Park has grown to house more than 3,600 animals and 1.2 million plants. As one of San Diego County’s major attractions, it’s an economic force for the region that employs 800 to 1,000 residents, depending on the season.

“It’s grown a lot, it’s changed a lot but fundamentally, we’re still a conservation organization and that’s what we’re most proud of,” said Gavin Livingston, Curator of Mammals at the Safari Park. “We connect people with wildlife in a way that they could never do anywhere else. That’s what makes this park so special and unique.”

Edward, born just 22 days ago, was released into the main exhibit Monday at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and he took off! The southern rhino calf ran around the perimeter of the pen and enjoyed playing with his mother, Victoria.

Since its opening, the Safari Park has supported conservation on six continents through its conservation hubs and scientific research. Livingston told NBC 7 the park has plans for conservation that date decades into the future.

The attraction’s anniversary will be celebrated with live music and entertainment. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.