50+ guns seized after East County search warrant; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested this week after allegedly being caught in possession of thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than 50 guns, including assault rifles, in the far southeastern reaches of the San Diego area, authorities reported Friday.

Deputies serving a warrant in the 25000 block of Potrero Valley Road on Thursday discovered the cache of weapons and arrested Richard Dale Fox, 50, and Christina Lee Griffin, 41, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The court-ordered search stemmed from an investigation of an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred several months ago, Lt. Jeff Ford said.

Fox was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Griffin was admitted to Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on a charge of furnishing firearms to a prohibited person, Ford said.