50 Women Join Lawsuit Against Sharp Grossmont Hospital

In an update to a story NBC 7 reported last month, 50 more women have joined a class-action lawsuit against Sharp Grossmont Hospital for its decision to secretly record some surgical procedures.

NBC 7 has obtained the complaint filed on May 2 adding dozens of plaintiffs to a lawsuit claiming invasion of privacy, negligence and unlawful recording of confidential information.

These women are among thousands of patients who were secretly recorded inside Sharp Grossmont Hospital Women's Health Center.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital said motion-detecting cameras were in place between July 2012 and June 2013 in an effort to catch an alleged anesthesia drug thief.

New Victims Come Forward in Secret Recordings at Hospital

New victims are coming forward in a suit against a Sharp Grossmont Hospital, claiming they were secretly recorded when they were vulnerable and exposed. NBC 7’s Melissa Adan has more. (Published Friday, April 12, 2019)

In 2016, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the hospital. As of April 21, there were 181 claims against the hospital.

In a statement posted on Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s website, it stated the videos in its possession are kept in a secured safe and it apologized for efforts that may have caused any distress.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital also stated the surveillance video did help them catch the person it believed was taking drugs from the hospital. It said that person no longer works at Sharp HealthCare.