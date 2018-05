Images taken of the Wilson Fire threatening homes in Ranchita east of San Diego - August 15, 2012.

Firefighters are working to contain a 50-acre fire on base at Camp Pendleton, the North County Fire District (NCFD) said.

The NCFD tweeted around 3:30 p.m. the fire was burning in the Basilone and San Mateo areas of the base.

No structures are threatened, NTFD said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.