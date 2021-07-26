5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 4: Gymnastics, Dressage, Softball

Here's our round-up of five things to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on July 27, 2021 (San Diego time).

1) Simone Biles Leads USA Gymnastics Into Women’s Team Final

The GOAT of gymnastics will have her first chance to earn a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Simone Biles earned the top all-around score in qualifying, but there’s work to be done if she wants to come out on top in the women’s team final, which – in San Diego time – begins at 3:45 a.m. PT on July 27.

Team USA finished with an overall score of 170.562 in qualifying, good for second place behind the Russian Olympic Committee’s 171.629. China, France and Belgium finished qualifying in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Biles will be joined by 20-year-old Jordan Chiles, 18-year-old Suni Lee and 18-year-old Grace McCallum in the team event. Lee finished third in qualifying with an all-around score of 57.166, while McCallum and Chiles finished 13th and 40th, respectively. While the U.S. owns two of the top three spots for all-around scores, ROC has the fourth, fifth and sixth-highest scores on its team.

Watch the women’s gymnastics team final live on the Olympic channel. You can stream full coverage here or below:

2) Women's Basketball: Team USA vs. Nigeria

The U.S. women’s basketball team begins its run at a seventh straight Olympic title with a Group B battle against Nigeria at 9:40 p.m. PT Monday night – but for our East Coast friends, we will count this as a must-see event for Tuesday.

Led by U.S. Olympic flag bearer Sue Bird and four-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi, the American team is loaded with WNBA superstars. Along with Bird and Taurasi, there are four other members on the team who have already taken home Olympic gold medals. A’ja Wilson headlines the list of players making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo.

The team surprisingly stumbled going into the Games, dropping exhibitions against the WNBA All-Stars and Australia earlier this month. Still, the team is an overwhelming favorite to win gold once again.

Watch the game live on NBCOlympics or below.

Meanwhile, Team USA for 3x3 basketball includes Kelsey Plum, a powerhouse player from Poway in San Diego County.

Plum graduated from La Jolla Country Day School in 2013. Her Team USA profile says she helped lead her high school to the 2012 CIF Division IV state title, four straight San Diego Section Division IV titles. She was also San Diego Player of the Year. She also played volleyball in high school. Plum’s dad has San Diego ties, too: He played football and baseball at San Diego State University.

The 3x3 team will compete again on July 28. You can catch that stream live here.

3) Undefeated Team USA Takes on Japan in Softball Gold Medal Game

After a walk-off win against Japan on Sunday, Team USA will once again face the host nation in the softball gold medal game at 4 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Both teams were 4-0 entering Sunday’s matchup and had clinched their spots in the gold medal game before facing one another in the final game of round-robin play.

The Americans have been led by outstanding pitching from Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott. Neither pitcher conceded a run over the first three games of the tournament. The team has also seen some timely hitting, as Amanda Chidester walked it off with a two-run single in the eighth inning against Australia on Saturday and Kelsey Stewart hit a walk-off home run against Japan on Sunday.

The game is a rematch of the 2008 gold medal game at the Beijing Olympics, where Japan became the first and only team to keep Team USA off the top of the podium in softball.

Watch the game live on NBCSN or stream it here or below.

4) Equestrian: Team Dressage

Team Dressage starts at 10 p.m. Monday PT and it’s worth highlighting because the event from Equestrian Park in Tokyo will include Carmel Valley resident Steffen Peters.

Peters, 56, is originally from Germany but calls San Diego County home (and trains in Del Mar). Tokyo marks his fifth Olympics; he also competed in the Olympics in 1996, 2008, 2012 and 2016. He has won two bronze medals.

You can see the full team dressage lineup, including Peters, here.

And you can watch the livestream of the competition here or below.

Soccer: USWNT Wraps Up Group Play Against Australia

The U.S. women’s national soccer team got a much-needed victory over New Zealand on Saturday following a stunning defeat against Sweden to begin the tournament. Now, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Co. will take on Australia at 1 a.m. PT on Tuesday looking to clinch an automatic spot in the quarterfinals.

The USWNT and Australia both have three points in the Group G table through two games. Sweden, with wins over the USWNT and Australia, already clinched one of the two automatic quarterfinal spots. Two third-place teams will also make it to the quarterfinals, so there is a chance the loser of this match will advance anyways.

The USWNT is looking to return to the podium in Tokyo after missing it for the first time in the event’s history at the Rio Games.

Watch the game on USA Network or stream it live here or below.

Team USA came out strong on Saturday in their second match of the Tokyo Olympics.