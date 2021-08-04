5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics Day 13: Men's Skateboarding, Triple Jump, Race Walking

From men's park skateboarding (there are a couple of San Diego faces taking on those ramps) and track and field finals (Will Claye, we see you) to U.S. women's soccer and a San Diego native competing in race walking, Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics will be a fun one to watch.

Here's a list of five events to watch at the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday night into Thursday morning, which is Aug. 5 in Tokyo and from 4 p.m. PT on Aug. 4 to 7 a.m. PT on Aug. 5 in San Diego time.

1) Skateboarding in Tokyo: SoCal Athletes Compete in Men's Park

Skateboarding soared into the spotlight at the Tokyo Olympics this week with the women's park competition Tuesday, which featured three Team USA Olympians with ties to San Diego County: Bryce Wettstein, Brighton Zeuner, and Jordyn Barratt.

On Wednesday, the men's park competition goes down (or up, if you will), again with SoCal skaters aplenty, including San Diego County resident Heimana Reynolds and Cory Juneau.

Watch the men's park competition on NBC primetime at 5 p.m. PT (qualifiers) and the finals at 8:30 p.m. You can also stream the action live at the link below:

By the way, before Tokyo, Reynolds, 22, joined our NBC 7 Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast to talk about training for the Olympics in San Diego's North County and the debut of skateboarding in the Olympics. You can listen to the conversation below:

One person who will be watching the park competition closely is skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who is serving as an NBC Olympics correspondent during the skateboarding events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hawk spoke with NBC 7 about what it feels like to watch his beloved sport take the spotlight on the world's biggest sports stage. Hint: it feels pretty darn great.

NBC 7’s Steven Luke speaks with legendary San Diego County-born skateboarder Tony Hawk on the sport making its debut in the Tokyo Olympics.

2) Track and Field Men's Triple Jump Final: Eyes on Will Claye

Three-time Olympian Will Claye -- who trains out of Chula Vista in San Diego County -- will compete in the men's triple jump final Wednesday. Claye has two silver medals in the triple jump and a bronze in the long jump and, in Tokyo, he wants that gold.

Claye is the highest-ranked athlete in the triple jump final, while Donald Scott is No. 5. Claye’s personal best (18.14m) is .05m longer than the Olympic record.

Will Claye is a three-time Olympian who competed in London, Rio and now Tokyo

The track and field men's triple jump final takes place at 7 p.m. PT (San Diego time) and you can watch it on NBC primetime. You can also stream it live here or with the link below:

Team USA’s Donald Scott, Will Claye and Chris Benard advanced in the men’s triple jump.

The track and field session on Wednesday – which airs at 5 p.m. PT (San Diego time) – also includes finals in the men’s shot put and men’s 110m hurdles.

Grant Holloway leads a group of three American men into the 110m hurdles final. He posted the fastest time in qualifying at 13.02, just .22 seconds off the world record time set by American Aries Merritt in 2012. He will be joined by U.S. teammates Devon Allen and Daniel Roberts.

The men’s shot put final will also feature three Americans. Ryan Crouser, the world and Olympic record holder, is the favorite, while Joe Kovacs and Payton Otterdahl were the final two qualifiers.

Wednesday night’s slate also includes men’s decathlon events, women’s heptathlon events, women’s high jump qualification and Round 1 of the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays.

Track and field returns to the Tokyo Olympics spotlight Thursday with another session beginning at 3 a.m. PT. The finals will take place in the women’s pole vault and men’s 400m.

Michael Norman – who was born in San Diego, lives in Murrieta, California, and went to the University of Southern California – will compete in the men’s 400m final, so we’ve got eyes on him too.

In the track and field men’s 400m qualifying race, Team USA’s Michael Cherry and Michael Norman advanced to the finals.

On top of that, there are races in the women’s 4x400m relay and men’s 1500m, while the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon will crown their champions.

Track and field star Michael Norman says there's a difference between a great athlete and a best athlete. "It's work ethic. How meticulous they are with their time off the sport. I'm very stuck on structure, and I really like having routine," he says.

Watch the first session on NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here or with the link below:

Watch the second session on Peacock, or stream live here or with the link below:

3) US Women's Soccer Goes for Bronze Against Australia

The U.S. women’s soccer team looks to bounce back from a gutting semifinal defeat against Canada in Thursday’s bronze medal match at 1 a.m. PT.

After winning four of the first five gold medals in Olympic women’s soccer history, Team USA has now failed to make it to the final in back-to-back Games. The U.S. was in a scoreless tie with Canada until Jessie Fleming beat Adrianna Franch on a penalty kick in the 74th minute for the game’s lone goal.

The U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Canada 1-0 during the semifinals on Monday, missing out on an opportunity to play for gold for the second straight Olympics.

Now, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and the USWNT turn their attention back to Australia. Needing a win or tie against Australia in round-robin play, the Americans earned a point in a 0-0 draw against the Aussies on July 27.

It’s not gold, but after missing out on the podium altogether at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the USWNT will be hungry in Thursday’s tilt.

Watch on USA Network, or stream live here or with the link below:

The women’s national team is inspiring young players after Friday win. NBC 7’s Dana Griffin went to Morley Field in Balboa Park to get their reactions.

4) 20km Race Walk Finals: Grossmont High School Alum Nick Christie Racing for Gold

Three race walking events take place this week at the Tokyo Olympics – all held in Sapporo, more than 500 miles away from Tokyo, due to concerns over the heat.

The Olympic events include the men’s 20km race walk, the men’s 50 km race walk, and the women’s 20 km race walk.

Going to watch race walking? Here is what to know about the rules of the event.

Competing for a medal in the men’s 20km race walk early Thursday is Nick Christie, a San Diego native who went to Grossmont High School and Cuyamaca College.

Christie’s girlfriend, Robyn Stevens, is also competing in Tokyo – in the women’s 20km race walk Friday.

Both won their races at the U.S. Olympic Trials, but neither are expected to medal in Tokyo. Still, we’ll be keeping a close watch on the GHS alum.

By the way, if you’re wondering how race walking works in the Olympics, here’s a little explainer on the sport.

There are a few major differences between running and race walking beyond the speed. In race walking, one foot must always be in contact with the ground. A violation of this rule is called "lifting." In addition, rules state that an athlete's advancing leg must remain straight from the point of contact with the ground until the athlete's passes over it.

Judges observe the race and caution competitors if it appears a competitor is breaking the above rules. Three violations during a race will lead to disqualification.

Catch Christie in the race walk finals at 12:30 a.m. PT on Thursday with this live stream here or with the link below:

This year’s Olympic marathon and race walk will be held in Sapporo on the Island of Hokkaido, about 500 miles north of Tokyo.

NBC 7's Steven Luke is live in Santee where race walkers took off Saturday morning.

5) David Taylor Takes on Hassan Yazdani for Wrestling Gold

Three Olympic freestyle wrestling titles will be up for grabs Thursday morning: men’s 57kg, men’s 86kg and women’s 57kg.

David Taylor is seeking his first Olympic medal after missing out on the U.S. wrestling team in Rio. He is competing in the men’s freestyle 86kg final against Iran’s Hassan Yazdani after beating Belarus' Ali Shabanau in his opening match, San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine in the quarterfinals and India’s Deepak Punia in Wednesday's semifinal tilt. The American beat his first three opponents by a combined 33-2 score.

Team USA’s David Taylor will compete in the men’s freestyle 86kg final against Iran’s Hassan Yazdani on Thursday.

Thursday’s final will be the third chapter in the Taylor-Yazdani rivalry. Taylor upset the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in their first matchup at the 2017 World Cup. Their second matchup came at the 2018 world championships, and Taylor emerged victorious once again. Yazdani has not lost a match since, setting up a spectacular final on Thursday.

Thursday’s wrestling slate begins at 2:15 a.m. PT.

Watch on the Olympic Channel, or stream live here or with the link below: