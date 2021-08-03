5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Skateboarding's San Diego Ties, Hurdle Showdown, Water Polo Quarterfinals

Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics will bring high-flying action as skateboarding -- among other events -- takes the spotlight. We'll be on the lookout for some familiar SoCal faces during those skate sessions -- and familiar voice serving as a commentator. Here's a list of five events to watch at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which is Aug. 4 in Tokyo and from 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 to 7 a.m. on Aug. 3 in San Diego time.

Don’t miss the most exciting moments of the Tokyo Olympics! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter.

1) Skateboarding in Tokyo: SoCal Athletes Compete in Women's Park

If there's one event at the Tokyo Olympics that screams San Diego, it's skateboarding -- particularly park skateboarding.

Skateboarding may be one of the most exciting new sports at the Tokyo Olympics, and a true representation of the Southern California lifestyle. That becomes obvious when you look at the twelve-member team -- half of which have ties to San Diego County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

And of those, five will compete in the park skateboarding event, which starts on Tuesday evening with the women's competition followed by the men's competition on Wednesday.

The women's team is represented by three skaters from North County San Diego -- 22-year-old Jordyn Barratt, of Oceanside, and 17-year-olds Brighton Zeuner and Bryce Wettstein, both of Encinitas.

Zeuner, who also lives in Encinitas, became the youngest gold medalist at the X Games Minneapolis 2017 when she won Women’s Skateboard Park the day after her 13th birthday.

Wettstein, who attended San Dieguito Academy, started skating at 5-years-old and has a "skate bowl" and a "vertical ramp" in her backyard to train. She doesn't have a true coach and choreographs many of her own routines herself.

Barratt’s best career finish was second place at the 2017 X Games, Wettstein’s was sixth place at the 2019 X Games and Zeuner's came with a pair of X Games wins in 2017 and 2018.

Bryce Wettstein will represent the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics, reports NBC 7's Lauren Coronado

Learn more about the young and talented athletes here.

All three women will compete in the qualifying round at 5 p.m. PDT. The top eight competitors from that round will advance to the finals at 8:30 p.m. PDT.

There will be plenty of cheers from Carlsbad, where friends, family and fans will watch the three locals compete at a watch party at the Gnarlywood video-production studio.

The men's park team, representing San Diego in Heimana Reynolds and Cory Juneau, will compete at the same times on Wednesday -- 5 p.m. PDT for the qualifiers and 8:30 p.m. for the finals.

Bryce Wettstein,15, of Encinitas, is already on the Team USA shortlist for a shot at history. She has her eye on the Tokyo Games. NBC 7's Steven Luke speaks to the teen about how she's working toward her goal; much of her practicing happens in her very own backyard skatepark.

2) USD Alum Aims For Women's Sport Climbing Qualification

Another sport making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics: sport climbing.

There are three disciplines in Olympic sport climbing: Bouldering, Speed, and Lead. Each participant must compete in all three, and a winner is determined by multiplying a competitor's placement in the various disciplines. The lowest score wins gold. Because each competitor must compete in all three disciplines, each climber must have a combination of speed, flexibility, and endurance if they wish to reach the podium.

Representing San Diego in the event is former University of San Diego student Brooke Raboutou, who moved back to Boulder, CO, after college to focus on training for Tokyo.

At 20-years-old, Raboutou is already considered a seasoned veteran because of her experience in scaling rocks and walls at a fast pace. Her family is also a big reason for her success; Raboutou's dad, Didier Raboutou, and mom, Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou, are former rock climbing champions themselves.

Team USA Climber Brooke Raboutou discusses why she loves climbing and how it her family got her started in the sport.

Kyra Condie, who has won three consecutive USA Climbing Bouldering Open National Championships, is making an Olympic debut that was once thought impossible. Early into her climbing career it was discovered that she had idiopathic scoliosis and would require surgery. After being told she would never climb again, Condie now has a chance to be an Olympic medalist.

You'll want to watch Condie and Raboutou as they make their debuts in qualifications at 1 a.m. PDT. If they advance, they'll compete in the finals at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Climber Brooke Raboutou says one of her first memories of her sport was climbing on a small plywood board with holds on it in her parents' basement.

3) Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad battle for women’s 400m hurdles crown

One of the biggest showdowns of the entire Tokyo Games will take place at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

American superstars Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad will square off in the women’s 400m hurdles final. McLaughlin came into Tokyo with the world record in the event, while Muhammad won the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The two have not disappointed so far in Tokyo, either. McLaughlin posted the best semifinal time in the event on Tuesday with a 53.03 mark. Muhammad won her heat with the second-best overall time of 53:30.

Sydney McLaughlin is the world record holder in the 400m hurdles, but she hopes to take home a gold medal in Tokyo. Here are five things you should know about the track star.

Fellow American Anna Cockrell will also be racing in the final after placing second in the third semifinal heat on Tuesday. Still, all eyes will be on the contest between the world record holder and the defending Olympic champion. The race is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

While the women’s 400m hurdles will be the only final on Tuesday night, the track and field session also features men’s decathlon events, women’s heptathlon events, men’s javelin qualification, and men’s 110m hurdles semifinals.

Track and field turns around and has another session beginning at 2:30 a.m. PDT on Wednesday. There will be finals in the women’s steeplechase, men’s hammer throw, men’s 800m and men’s 200m. On top of that, there will be action in the men’s decathlon, women’s heptathlon, women’s 1500m and women’s 400m.

Watch the Wednesday night session on NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here at 5 p.m. PDT.

4) Men's Water Polo Quarterfinals Begin with USA-Spain

The U.S. men’s water polo team will need to turn the tide to keep its medal hopes alive.

Losers of three straight, Team USA is back in the quarterfinals after missing the round at the Rio Olympics. The Americans will play Spain at 10 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.

Head coach Dejan Udovicic’s squad won its first two games in Tokyo, edging Japan 15-13 in the opener and cruising past South Africa 20-3. Those two wins gave the U.S. enough to advance, as the team followed it up with consecutive defeats against Italy, Hungary and Greece to finish out group play.

Alex Obert, Alex Bowen and Max Irving have been among the offensive contributors for the U.S. The team will need all the offense it can get against an undefeated Spain team that has allowed a tournament-low 31 goals.

NBC 7's Steven Luke introduces us to Team USA's seasoned veteran.

Bowen, is a Santee native and Santana High School alum -- where his dad was his coach. It's his second Olympics and he brings hard shooting and powerful scoring to his team.

Team USA is led by Jesse Smith, a Coronado resident and five-time Olympian. In a true show of leadership, Smith gave up his spot at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony last week so that younger players on his team could experience the moment. You can read more about that here.

Smith was also recently on our Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast, speaking to NBC 7's Steven Luke about training and veteran status at the Olympics. Listen to Smith's episode here.

5) Team USA tips off against Australia in women’s basketball quarterfinals

The U.S. women’s basketball has won 52 straight Olympic contests dating back to 1992. Now, the squad stands three more victories away from a seventh straight gold medal.

Team USA went 3-0 in the group stage by beating Nigeria, Japan and France. A’ja Wilson has been the leading scorer with over 20 points per game in her Olympic debut, while Breanna Stewart is averaging a double-double through three contests.

Team USA women's basketball player and Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson says the WNBA is seeing a big moment of growth and explains how her generation can help shatter the glass ceiling.

The Americans turn their attention to Australia, which entered the Olympics with the second-best odds at winning the tournament. Tipoff is at 9:40 a.m. PDT.

Without Liz Cambage, Australia lost its first two games to Belgium and China before picking up a 27-point win over Puerto Rico to qualify for the quarterfinals. The U.S. will not take the matchup lightly, though, after losing to Australia by a score of 70-67 in an exhibition on July 16. Watch the game on USA Network, or stream live here.