5 Shot With BB Gun in Chula Vista: CVPD

Two girls who were shot by a BB gun as they walked home from school are hoping Chula Vista Police find the perpetrators.

“It went through her [my sisters] backpack, hit my arm, hit my stomach and hit her back,” said 12-year-old Brianna Field.

Field said she and her sister were walking home from Eastlake Middle School on Hunte Parkway Thursday afternoon when a car pulled up from behind them and started shooting.

“When it hit us, it made a big popping sound, so I thought it was more than just a BB gun and I look over at her [my sister] and she’s crying,” said Bella Budd.

The two girls still have scars on their bodies.

CVPD received multiple calls at around 3:45 p.m. near Eastlake Middle School. When they arrived at the scene, they found three kids who said they were shot by a BB gun. Subsequently, two other kids also contacted police saying they were also shot.

"If you were doing this as a joke because you’re shooting two vulnerable girls when we’re walking alone, it’s just not funny" Field said.

Police said this incident appears to be isolated and do not have reports of this happening in the area. They currently don't have any suspect descriptions.

If anyone has information on this incident, you can call CVPD at (619) 691-5151.