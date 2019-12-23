5 Mexican Migrants Pulled From Flooded Storm Drain Near Border

At least five Mexican nationals had to be rescued from a flooded storm drain between the United States and Mexico Monday.

Grates in a storm drain two miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry open during heavy rain so that debris doesn't build up and clog the drainage system. According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, that also gives people a route to cross the border.

CBP agents discovered the migrants, three men and two women, attempting to cross through the storm drain near Dairy Mart Road and Clearwater Way at about 1 p.m.

The water level was rising so CBP called a San Diego Fire-Rescue Swift Water Rescue Team to help the migrants. At one point, the water level was so high that only their heads were visible, CBP said.

Fortunately, the lifeguards did not have to go in for them. The migrants eventually emerged from the north side of the drain and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

More than a half-inch of rain had fallen in the South Bay by 3 p.m. Monday, according to the NWS. The heavy rain prompted a flood advisory because of the potential for localized flooding.

CBP said it is inherently dangerous to attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico Border, especially through a storm drain amid heavy rains.

Twenty migrants had to be rescued from the same storm drain on a rainy Thanksgiving weekend.