5 Goodwill Industries’ Stores Reopen in County

Five Goodwill locations have reopened in San Diego County, announced Goodwill Industries.

The thrift stores have been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic but after the state granted San Diego County permission to move into Phase 2 of its reopening plan, Goodwill Industries, along with other retailers, have resumed in-store shopping with some modifications.

The following retail stores have reopened from Monday through Sunday with hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chula Vista East Retail Store - 865 East H Street, 91910

Oceanside Tri-City Retail Store - 3841 Plaza Drive #902, 92056

Point Loma Retail Store - 3663 Rosecrans Street, 92110

Rancho Bernardo Retail Store - 15703 Bernardo Heights Parkway, 92128

The following outlet has also reopened from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Otay Mesa Outlet - 6655 Camino Maquiladora, 92154

New safety measures have been put in place and they ask customers to maintain 6 feet of social distance and to wear a face covering.

We are pleased to announce that 5 Goodwill San Diego locations are NOW OPEN! We have new measures in place for the safety of our Ambassadors and Community Members - we ask you to please wear a facial covering and maintain 6 feet of social distance while shopping in our stores. pic.twitter.com/yDjLwWdlmS — Goodwill San Diego (@goodwillsd) May 22, 2020

They are offering a 10% discount at their retail stores for medical professionals and first responders with identification.

Goodwill Industries of San Diego County is a charitable, not-for-profit organization.