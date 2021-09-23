$5 For a Small Bundle of Love With San Diego Humane Society's Promo

Are you looking for a wee little animal companion to keep you company? To woo you with its irresistibly adorable looks? Maybe even keep you entertained with its amusing habits?

Then you’re in luck since the San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for small pets this weekend!

Thanks to Petco Love, the magical days when the promo is offered will be Friday through Sunday, so mark your calendars for this weekend and set aside 5 bucks to adopt a new pet. The occasion? International Rabbit Day, of course! And to encourage committed and loving locals to adopt smaller animals.

“Rabbits are playful, full of personality and create very strong bonds with their humans,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO, San Diego Humane Society. “They also like being with their own kind, so if you are able to adopt in pairs, you are in for a real treat, whether it be with bunnies or any other small animal.”

Right now, the San Diego Humane Society has 67 rabbits, 88 guinea pigs, 11 hamsters, 15 rats and four mice ready for adoption.

For more information on adopting a pet, click here.