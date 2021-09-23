San Diego Humane Society

$5 For a Small Bundle of Love With San Diego Humane Society's Promo

Several rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice and rats are available and looking for their fur-ever homes

A guinea pig, rabbit and hamster available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society.
San Diego Humane Society

Are you looking for a wee little animal companion to keep you company? To woo you with its irresistibly adorable looks? Maybe even keep you entertained with its amusing habits?

Then you’re in luck since the San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for small pets this weekend!

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Thanks to Petco Love, the magical days when the promo is offered will be Friday through Sunday, so mark your calendars for this weekend and set aside 5 bucks to adopt a new pet. The occasion? International Rabbit Day, of course! And to encourage committed and loving locals to adopt smaller animals.

“Rabbits are playful, full of personality and create very strong bonds with their humans,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO, San Diego Humane Society. “They also like being with their own kind, so if you are able to adopt in pairs, you are in for a real treat, whether it be with bunnies or any other small animal.”

Local

San Diego County Sep 20

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 78.2% of San Diegans Are Fully Vaccinated

barrio logan 3 hours ago

San Diego Police Seek Suspects Who Beat Man in Anti-Gay Hate Crime

Right now, the San Diego Humane Society has 67 rabbits, 88 guinea pigs, 11 hamsters, 15 rats and four mice ready for adoption.

For more information on adopting a pet, click here.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane Societypetsclear the sheltersanimal adoptionsmall animals
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us