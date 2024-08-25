5 armed males carjack victim in Vista, then crash the vehicle: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

A suspect was arrested at the end of a vehicle chase triggered by an alleged carjacking Sunday morning in Vista, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 1:25 a.m., when deputies responded to the 900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue to investigate a report of a carjacking, said Lt. Matthew Carpentar of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"It was reported that five males, armed with handguns, forced the victim out of their car. The victim was not injured during the incident," Carpentar said. "Deputies began a coordinated search of the area and located the vehicle around West Vista Way and Emerald Drive."

Deputies tried to pull over the motorist, sparking a pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into a small median, he said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"At the time of the collision, the stolen vehicle was occupied by only one suspect," he said. "The suspect, an adult male, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."