Skyline Fire at 20 Acres Near Jamul, Evacuations Ordered

Evacuations orders are in effect after a 20-acre fire is threatening homes in Lawson Valley near Jamul, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire was first reported at around 11:46 a.m. at the 17000 block of Skyline Truck Trail. By 12:16 p.m. the fire was at five-acres but quickly grew to 20 acres.

Evacuation orders were in effect for the area between 15600 block of Skyline Truck Trail and 17700 block of Skyline Truck Trail.

There is a road closure on Skyline Truck Trail between Lawson Valley Road and Honey Springs Road.

#SkylineFire in Lawson Valley [update] The fire is continuing to grow at a moderate rate of spread, there is a structure threat in the area. pic.twitter.com/JxyeZncmgA — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 11, 2020

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.