The girl was taken from school by her biological mother who does not have custody. She has been arrested. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports.

After being separated on Wednesday, 5-year-old Laylani Ortiz will reunite with her grandmother, Inez Tores, Saturday night.

Inez Tores flew from New York to San Diego, landing late Saturday night. She tells our NBC affiliate in Rochester, “a police officer came to my house about one o'clock in the morning to break the news. It was like the best news I got."

Friday night, Tores was overcome with relief after finding out her granddaughter was found safe.

Rochester Police told NBC 7 Ortiz's biological mother, Rene Stong, took an Uber to Laylani’s school on Wednesday, took her off the bus, and went directly to the Greater Rochester International Airport. They landed in San Diego Thursday morning.

Ortiz and Stong were found at a Motel 6 in Little Italy. The little girl was taken to Polinsky Children’s Center and that’s where Inez will pick her up.

Tores worked with investigators and Ortiz's social worker to get across the country and back together with her granddaughter.

Carrying with her the custody papers listing Inez as the legal guardian, she is ready to reunite with Laylani. “I can’t wait to get there, to hold her in my arms and get her home safe."



