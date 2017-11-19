5 Suspects Beat Man Unconscious at Horton Plaza

Police are searching for five suspects who beat a 37-year-old man until he was unconscious Saturday night.

The assault happened on the second level of Horton Plaza. The victim was looking down at his cellphone when one of the suspects hit him in the head from behind. They ran away through the mall towards the park.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with broken bones to his face, but he is expected to be okay.

The suspects took the victim’s cellphone.

The suspects are described as 1) an adult man with a heavy build wearing a light purple shirt, khaki shorts, purple and white shoes and a black knit cap, 2) an adult man wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black skinny jeans, 3) an adult woman wearing a black hooded sweater with large white writing, 4) a woman with long, wavy hair wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black shoes and 5) a woman wearing a black tank top and black pants.

San Diego Police Central Division Detectives are investigating.



