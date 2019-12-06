NBC 7's Chris Chan heard from the mayors of San Marcos and Escondido (Published Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019)

Five North County mayors penned a letter to citizens of their neighborhood urging them to support a controversial housing development proposal that will go before voters in March 2020.

The Newland Sierra Development project would create seven new neighborhoods and more than 2,100 homes, 81,000 square feet of commercial space, a school site and park space overlooking Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road.

Mayors from five state Route 78-adjacent cities -- San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, Escondido Mayor Paul McNamera, Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall, Oceanside Mayor Pete Weiss and Vista Mayor Judy Ritter -- threw their support behind the "Better Choice" ballot measure in an open letter on Thursday.

Proponents say the development will allow those who work in the North County to live in the North County.

"The Measure will create affordably-priced housing with advanced fire safety measures, 36 acres of public parks, traffic enhancements to surrounding roadways, and more than $175 million in public benefits, community investments and infrastructure," the letter said.

The County Board of Supervisors approved the plan but over 100,000 people signed a petition opposing it because of fears it would not add enough affordable housing and would add traffic conjection in an already fire-prone area.

Opponents say endorsements from their mayors does little to change their minds.

"More back room deals to garner support aren’t going to change what this project is - a sprawl development, located in a high fire danger zone, with massive traffic congestion and no affordable housing," said Rick Schloss, spokesman for the opposition group againt Newland Sierra.

The county plan currently calls for less than 100 luxury homes and 2 million square-feet of commercial space on the property. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara believes the Newland Sierra plan is a good compromise.

“It preserves open space it gives new families a place to live and they don’t have to drive two or three hours as some of them are doing right now,” he said.

About 10 percent of the thousands of homes slated for development would be designated for families who make less than the county's median income, according to the mayors. About three-quarters would be "affordably priced for local working families."

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones said she endorsed the plan partly because it addresses the larger problem of housing across the state.

“There is a housing shortage that we have here in California and so in the next eight years starting in 2021 we have a state mandate of 170,000 homes that we need to build,” she said.

