5 Injured When AMR Ambulance, Coupe Collide in Kearny Mesa

Five people were injured, four of them severely, when a car and an ambulance collided Thursday on Kearny Villa Road.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said four of the victims suffered major trauma in the crash. It is not known if they were passengers of the ambulance or the two-door car.

Firefighters had to cut off the roof of the coupe to reach victims inside. The ambulance had severe damage to its front end.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the crash. Kearny Villa Road was shut down between Aero Drive and Balboa Avenue.

SDFD said the ambulance involved was with American Medical Response.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.