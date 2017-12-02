Five cats were found dead inside a home that caught fire in Lakeside late Friday.

Several dogs and six other cats were rescued from the fire that ignited in the 10000 block of Escada Drive, off of El Nopal just before 10:20 p.m., Lakeside Fire District (LFD) officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the residence. Crews attacked the fire from the outside.

With the blaze extinguished, firefighters entered the home to conduct a search and rescue. That is when they discovered more than a dozen animals inside the home.

They were able to rescue several, but five cats were confirmed dead.

The home received extensive damage. The American Red Cross was called in to assist with living conditions.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.