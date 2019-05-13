10-Acre Fire Burning Near Border, East of Otay Mesa POE - NBC 7 San Diego
10-Acre Fire Burning Near Border, East of Otay Mesa POE

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A 10-acre fire is burning on a barren hillside along the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, Cal Fire confirmed.

    Cal Fire said the fire was burning in the area of Tin Can Canyon, east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. No homes are threatened, the agency said.

    A plane was seen making retardant drops over the fire.

    Cal Fire said at around 6:20 p.m. that the forward spread of the fire had been stopped.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

