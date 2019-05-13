10-Acre Fire Burning Near Border, East of Otay Mesa POE

A 10-acre fire is burning on a barren hillside along the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, Cal Fire confirmed.

Cal Fire said the fire was burning in the area of Tin Can Canyon, east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. No homes are threatened, the agency said.

A plane was seen making retardant drops over the fire.

Cal Fire said at around 6:20 p.m. that the forward spread of the fire had been stopped.

#BorderFire [update] The IC now estimates the fire to be 10 acres. Firefighters continue to make progress. pic.twitter.com/jonry3cr6H — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 14, 2019

No other information was available.

