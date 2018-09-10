Mayor Touts Progress From Homeless Storage Facility Opening

A controversial storage facility for the homeless in the Sherman Heights area is about half-full three months after it opened.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer toured the facility, which opened on the corner of 20th and Commercial streets in June, on Monday.

Nearby residents have expressed concerns about sharing their neighborhood with a storage facility for the homeless but the mayor was optimistic about the outcome.

"This has to work, it's the right thing to do," Mayor Faulconer said. "You get stuff off of our streets into a clean, secure environment and to work closely with the neighbors -- and to make this area cleaner than it ever was. That's happening."

The center allows up to 500 homeless individuals to store their personal belongings in blue recycle bins. Two security guards and about 10 staffers operate the facility during staffing hours. There is one after-hours guard.

The people who use the facilities said it prevents them from having to carry around all their belongings like they did before.

But some businesses nearby are still hesitant to embrace the concept.

"We haven't noticed too many additional problems, but I definitely don't think it's aided any of the problems that existed, like loitering, trash, things of that nature," business owner Brittany Wiczek said. "We're just hoping the city holds up to its promises of monitoring the situation."