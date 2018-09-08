Santee Mom Finds Glass Shards in Daughter's Burrito

The mom says her daughter was eating the burrito when she discovered the shards of glass. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala has more. (Published 3 hours ago)

A Santee mother is warning people about a potential hazard after finding glass shards in her daughter's frozen burrito.

Tracey Brintle's daughter, Kayla, was eating Tina's Beef and Bean Burrito that she bought from 99ȼ Only Stores about two weeks ago when she suddenly heard a crunching noise.

"It's a beef and bean burrito so you shouldn't be hearing anything," Brintle said. "And I saw what's left on her plate and I saw that there was glass."

Brintle immediately rushed her daughter to the emergency, but, thankfully, her daughter was OK. She's reached out to both 99ȼ Only Stores in Santee, where she bought the burritos, as well as the maker of the burritos.

A representative from Tina's Burritos told Brintle the company would send her a box to ship the burrito back to the company so it could test it. Since then, the company has not sent the box, though, the company did call her again Friday to say a box was on its way.

Brintle said she wants to warn parents now about the potential hazard because she doesn't want what happened to her daughter to happen to another child.

She said she doesn't want to wait for the company to complete its testing before deciding to pull the batch from shelves.

"I'm sure that batch is still available in stores because I only bought it in the middle of August," Brintle said. "And it needs to be pulled off the shelves."

In addition to 99ȼ Only Stores, Tina's Burritos is also available at other grocery store chains, such as Smart & Finals, Food 4 Less and Vons.

The 99ȼ Only Stores in Santee said it's started the recall process but the company said it is not commenting on the story.

Tina's Burritos has not responded to NBC 7's requests for comments.