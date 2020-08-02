49-Year-Old Shot in Mountain View After Argument With Group of Men

A 49-year-old man was shot following an argument with a group of men outside a liquor store Saturday night in Mountain View, San Diego police said.

Authorities said the violence occurred when the victim got into his car to leave. As he was about to drive away, the man was shot at multiple times, with a bullet striking him in the right shoulder.

The victim drove himself to National City, where police officers were called. He was then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection to the shooting. A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Southeastern Division at 619-527-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-TIPS.