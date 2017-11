Firefighters responded to a structure fire that caused the evacuation of an apartment complex Tuesday night.

At approximately 10:23 p.m., first responders arrived at a complex on Camto Aguilar in Clairemont to fight a structure fire, according to San Diego police.

Smoke and flames were apparent upon their arrival.

At approximately 10:47 the fire was reported as out.

No further information is available.