45-Year-Old Man Stabbed in East Village: SDPD

Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man in the East Village early Wednesday morning while yelling "I'm going to kill someone."

The incident occurred around 5:21 a.m. on the 100 block of 16th Street near Imperial Avenue.

San Diego police said the 45-year-old victim was stabbed once the shoulder and twice in the back after he was awakened by the suspect, who was yelling he was going to "kill someone."

Prior to the attack, the vicitim had been sleeping near curb on 16th Street. When he heard the yelling, he got up and was attacked by the suspect, police said.

The suspect is described to be a 18 to 25-year-old man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build and was clean shaven. He was wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.

Police said the victim's injuries are not considered life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.