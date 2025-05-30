San Diego Humane Society cares for 41 pets removed from Escondido home

The San Diego Humane Society took in 41 more pets after removing them from a home in Escondido on Wednesday.

SDHS' Humane Law Enforcement team responded to the home after being notified that there were many animals inside. When they got there, they decided to take all the pets — 28 dogs, six puppies, four cats, two kittens and one chameleon — into their care as quickly as possible, according to SDHS spokesperson Nina Thompson.

"This is a really tough time because summer is usually busy. We are now close to 2,000 animals in care, and so having a mass intake with more than 40 animals in one single day is certainly tough," Thompson told NBC 7 on Thursday.

The humane society says the pets were brought to its several campuses across the county, where its veterinary and animal care teams are evaluating them.

"They're getting medical exams, they're getting behavioral exams and they're getting just time to decompress to a new situation," Thompson said. "Most likely, once they're ready, they're going to be spayed and neutered and then placed up for adoption."

SDHS says it is unable to provide more details, such as the status of the animals when they were brought in, since this is an active case.

"Our message to the community is to reach out to us to help if you're overwhelmed with your animals," Thompson said. "Forty-one pets in a single-family residence is too many, so we want to be able to help you if you have too many pets. We can spay and neuter them. We can take them into our care. We can sort of help you before the situation gets out of control."