What to Know Sgt. Shiou Deng, a 27-year Los Angeles Police Department veteran, was killed in a crash on the 405 Freeway Monday morning in West Los Angeles.

The sergeant stopped to help the driver of a truck stopped on the freeway when they were struck by another vehicle.

The truck driver died at the scene of the early morning crash that closed part of the freeway.

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant and a driver he stopped to help after a crash on the 405 Freeway were killed Monday morning when they were hit by another vehicle in West Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass identified the sergeant as Shiou Deng, a 27-year Los Angeles Police Department veteran.

"The men and women of LAPD put their lives on the line for Angelenos each and every day," Bass said. "Sgt. Deng served LA for more than 25 years. His last act was one of service -- putting the safety and wellbeing of others above all else… My thoughts are with Sgt. Deng's family during this devastating time."

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said Deng was "deeply respected" by his law enforcement colleagues and left a legacy of exemplary public service.

"He was a deeply respected leader within our department and a trusted protector of our communities," McDonnell said. "His loss is immeasurable, and the grief we feel is shared not only by the men and women of the LAPD, but by the entire law enforcement family and the residents he served so faithfully.

"As we mourn, we also honor Sergeant Deng's extraordinary legacy -- a legacy defined by integrity, bravery, and an unwavering commitment to public service. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and were protected by him."

LAPD News: Statement from LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell pic.twitter.com/Kp8ePWp2S1 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) June 23, 2025

The tragic chain of events unfolded after Deng saw a crash in front of him as he was southbound on the freeway in his patrol SUV near Getty Center. He activated his flashing lights and attempted to slow traffic behind him as he pulled up to the crash scene, McDonnell said.

When Deng got out of the SUV to help the driver, he was struck from behind by another vehicle, McDonnell said.

"He died a hero," the chief said at a morning news conference. "He was out there helping others."

The deadly multi-vehicle crash shut down the southbound 405 Freeway in the Brentwood area. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol just before 2 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just north of Moraga Drive.

The truck driver died at the scene, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Lyndsey Lantz. Two patients, including Deng, were taken by ambulance to hospitals.

A rescue helicopter landed on the freeway, but did not transport anyone.

Sgt. Deng was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Mayor Karen Bass and a chaplain arrived Monday morning. A procession transporting the sergeant's body was planned for later Monday morning from the hospital to a police station and the coroner's office.

The body of the deceased driver remained along the left side of the freeway hours after the crash as investigators awaited medical examiner's personnel and continued to process the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 2:22 a.m. shutting down the southbound lanes at Getty Center Drive and the Skirball and Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramps.

The northbound lanes were closed at about 3 a.m. as well as the Moraga Drive on-ramp. Northbound lanes reopened at 4:23 a.m., but southbound lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m. with traffic diverted at the 101 Freeway.

Southbound freeway traffic was at a standstill well into the morning commute.

Drivers taking Sepulveda Boulevard as an alternative were able to get back onto the southbound 405 at Moraga Drive.

NBCLA's Brittany Hope and Lauren Coronado contributed to this report.