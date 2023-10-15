4 people rescued after boat capsizes off Oceanside

Lifeguard units responded Sunday to a sinking vessel a mile and a half off the Oceanside Harbor.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, occupants aboard a 22-foot Striper sport fishing boat called 911 and said they were taking on water, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

It was reported the vessel had capsized and all four occupants were in the ocean, with two victims using flotation devices. The first responding lifeguard was able to secure all four victims in the water until additional units arrived.

An Oceanside Fire and Lifeguard Marine Safety Unit boat arrived shortly and removed the victims from the water. The capsized vessel was turned over to TowBoat US for the salvage operation. Fire department personnel transported all four victims back to the launch ramp dock.

There were no reported injuries.

Three engines, one chief officer, one ladder truck, one ambulance and 18 fire personnel were involved with the ocean rescue. San Diego County Sheriff ASTREA, United States Coast Guard and Camp Pendleton Fire Department also assisted.

The Oceanside Fire Department reminds boating enthusiasts that life jackets save lives.

Under California law, a life jacket must be carried for each person on board a vessel.