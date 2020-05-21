San Diego Bay

4 Parking Lots Along SD Bay Reopening to Public

Six more waterfront public parking lots across the county will follow suit and reopen on Friday

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Nicole Gomez

Four parking lots along the San Diego Bay will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend as the county loosens its restrictions and goes further into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

Parking lots for Shelter Island, Spanish Landing, Tuna Harbor and Ruocco Park will open on Thursday to the public after months of being closed. The closures were made in wake of the coronavirus pandemic as an effort to limit crowds at the waterfront.

An image of the parking lots along the San Diego Bay that will open on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Although open once more, restrictions will remain in place to keep residents safe from COVID-19.

Walkways, promenades and sidewalks will be open and available for those who want to take a walk, jog or go bike-riding. However, it is open only to exercise and visitors will not be allowed to sit in the area.

Beaches along the bay will also be open for walking, jogging and running while the waters will allow swimming, boating and fishing. Anyone partaking in the activities will only be allowed to do so with members of their household since gatherings will still not yet be allowed.

In non-park areas, jet skiing, kayaking and fishing will be permitted.

On Friday, the county will open several other waterfront parking lots: Cesar Chavez Park, Pepper Park, Bayfront Park, Bayside Park, Marina View Park and Tidelands Park.

Any fees associated with the parking lots will be enforced, as will it be for parking meters in the area. However, parking meters will be free on Memorial Day.

