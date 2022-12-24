4 Minors Arrested in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old in Escondido: Police

Four minors were arrested Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old earlier this month, according to the Escondido Police Department.

A 15-year-old girl, two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy are facing murder charges in the case of a deadly shooting that took place Dec. 11.

Escondido police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots heard in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel. There, the victim was found with gunshot wounds to his left torso and upper right thigh.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities initially described the victim as a “man in his 20s,” but later revealed he was a 16-year-old boy. They have not released his identity.

Officials said all suspects are from Escondido and described the shooting as gang-related. The victim had no affiliation with any gangs, however. A motive for the shooting and details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Detective Michelle Mayfied at 760-839-4926.