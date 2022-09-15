point loma

4 Migrants Detained Near Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego

At least four migrants who may have entered the country illegally were detained near Point Loma Nazarene University on Thursday, San Diego police said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and San Diego police officers and lifeguards responded to the area near the university around 6 a.m.

Video from SkyRanger 7 showed law enforcement looking to the shore from a Point Loma cliffside.

San Diego police released no other information about the incident. NBC 7 has reached out to other agencies for details.

