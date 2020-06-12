4 ‘Community Outbreaks’ of COVID-19 in San Diego in 7 Days: Fletcher

San Diego County public health officials have identified four new “community outbreaks” of COVID-19 over the past seven days, including one in a local restaurant.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said two outbreaks had been identified by public health officials Friday, as well as three on Wednesday. The outbreaks were traced to places where people have “congregated” with others who are not members of their households.

Fletcher said these community settings include a local restaurant, an office building, dinner parties, backyard barbecues, and unauthorized weddings.

Fletcher last month identified 13 “triggers” that could cause San Diego County to take industry-specific actions, pause reopening efforts, or even dial back reopening phases. The triggers are divided into three categories: epidemiology, health care, and public health. You can see the county's chart on triggers here.

County health officials said Friday all 13 triggers are “green" right now, meaning the county is in the clear, but that could change at any point. Fletcher warned that seven community outbreaks in a 7-day period would trigger a partial halting of San Diego County’s reopening.

This data is not a full representation of cases. There has been very limited testing so far. Therefore, the actual number of cases per zip code could vary greatly. Officials with the County Health and Human Services Agency say the number of people infected with COVID-19 in San Diego is around 10 times the reported total.

Under phase 2 of San Diego’s reopening plan, dining rooms at local restaurants were given the green light to reopen their doors on May 21. The reopening of restaurants came with new rules and restrictions, including the practices of social distancing and wearing of face masks by both employees and patrons.

Dr. Wilma Wooten said Friday that only one San Diego restaurant, so far, has been linked to a community outbreak, and that outbreak is still under investigation.

Citing privacy concerns, Wooten said the name of the restaurant would not be released, although Wooten said if the outbreak at the restaurant is large enough, health officials would issue a press release with further details on the public health impacts of that outbreak.

NBC 7 asked Wooten about potential community outbreaks at local protests over the past couple of weeks, but she said health officials are not aware of any community outbreaks at demonstrations, thus far.

Wooten said health officials are not aware of any protestors contracting COVID-19 at local protests, but they are investigating the possibility of individuals who may have been COVID-19 positive when they attended a local demonstration.