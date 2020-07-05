4 Bicyclists Hit by Car as Driver Experiences Medical Issue

Four cyclists were hit by a car in Coronado after the driver suffered a medical issue Saturday afternoon.

Coronado police said officers responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. in the 800 block of First Street. There, authorities found two men and two women cyclists who were conscious and breathing. A 50-year-old man determined to be the driver of the car was also at the scene.

The driver, whose name was not released, was unresponsive “for a short period of time,” according to Coronado police. He and one other cyclist declined additional medical treatment.

The other three bicyclists were taken to a San Diego hospital with injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

It was determined the driver experienced a medical issue while operating his vehicle. Police did not disclose what that issue was. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.