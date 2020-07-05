Coronado

4 Bicyclists Hit by Car as Driver Experiences Medical Issue

Three of the bicyclists were hospitalized with injuries that ranged from minor to serious

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Four bicyclists were struck by a car driven by a 50-year-old man who endured a medical issue while behind the wheel in Coronado on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Coronado Police Department

Four bicyclists were struck by a car driven by a 50-year-old man who endured a medical issue while behind the wheel in Coronado on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Four cyclists were hit by a car in Coronado after the driver suffered a medical issue Saturday afternoon.

Coronado police said officers responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. in the 800 block of First Street. There, authorities found two men and two women cyclists who were conscious and breathing. A 50-year-old man determined to be the driver of the car was also at the scene.

The driver, whose name was not released, was unresponsive “for a short period of time,” according to Coronado police. He and one other cyclist declined additional medical treatment.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: SD on State's Watchlist, New Restrictions Expected Next Week

Surfrider Foundation 2 hours ago

Volunteers Help Clean Up Beach Trash After Fourth of July

The other three bicyclists were taken to a San Diego hospital with injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

It was determined the driver experienced a medical issue while operating his vehicle. Police did not disclose what that issue was. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

This article tagged under:

Coronadodrivercrashcarbicyclist
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us