If you’re planning a very special “big night out,” four San Diego restaurants have just been named among the 100 best restaurants in the nation for just that.

Online restaurant reservation website, OpenTable, released a list Tuesday of the “100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out.”

Three of those spots are in San Diego’s foodie-friendly Little Italy community, while the fourth is along San Diego’s waterfront.

The local restaurants on the list are (in alphabetical order):

Born & Raised

Coasterra

Herb & Wood

Juniper & Ivy

According to OpenTable, the honorees on the annual list are “restaurants with not only exceptional food and drinks but also vibrant bar scenes and lively atmospheres, allowing diners to take advantage of the summer evenings to celebrate life’s big moments with great dining and a night on the town.” The list was generated based on OpenTable reviews by diners collected between March 1, 2018, and Feb. 28, 2019, the website said.

The San Diego restaurants are among 18 California restaurants that made this year’s list. California, Illinois and New York boast the highest number of honorees. To read the full list, click here.

Born & Raised is a high-end, two-story steakhouse on India Street in Little Italy. The restaurant – a $6.5 million endeavor of CH Projects – specializes in dry-aged beef. The kitchen there is led by culinary heavy-hitter Ted Smith.

Coasterra is a waterfront restaurant on Harbor Island Drive with stunning views of the San Diego skyline. It is a project of San Diego powerhouse Cohn Restaurant Group, with chef and partner Deborah Scott leading the charge, specializing in modern Mexican cuisine.

Herb & Wood, on Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy, is the brainchild of local celebrity chef, Brian Malarkey, and his business partner, Christopher Puffer. The restaurant opened in late 2016 and, with its wood-fired dishes and cocktails, quickly became a foodie fan favorite.

Juniper & Ivy, also on Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy, is helmed by “Top Chef” partner Richard Blais and executive chef Anthony Wells. This restaurant is all about the rustic elements, with an ever-changing, locally-sourced menu, and an extensive wine program.