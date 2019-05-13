4 Injured in Tijuana Hotel Explosion South of San Ysidro POE

An explosion at a Tijuana, Mexico hotel just south of San Ysidro Port of Entry left several people injured and forced dozens others to evacuate Monday, the city's fire department said.

About 50 Tijuana firefighters and first responders from several other agencies were responding at 10:20 a.m. to the explosion at Hotel Campamento, less than a mile from the San Ysidro Port of Entry and just south of the Las Americas Premium Outlets.

At least two people were in critical condition and two others were injured, the Tijuana fire department said.

Nearly two dozen nearby buildings were evacuated, including two other hotels and a school. At least 116 people were reported to be displaced.

It was not immediately known what caused the explosion. Z Gas, which services the gas line to the building, was called to investigate. Hazardous materials personnel, military and city police were at the scene as well.

No other information was available.

