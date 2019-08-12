4 Hurt in Lincoln Park Shooting

San Diego police are investigating a shootout in Lincoln Park that left four people with gunshot injuries late Sunday.

Two groups fired more than 20 rounds in a confrontation at Logan and Euclid avenues shortly after midnight, the San Diego Police Department said.

Four people were struck by bullets; a man in his 30s was shot in the neck and his injuries were considered life-threatening, SDPD said.

A 57-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were also injured but were expected to survive.

SDPD's gang unit was called to investigate the shooting.

The investigation prompted an hours-long closure of the intersection at Logan and Euclid avenues. By 6 a.m., the crime scene was expanded to include the parking lot of a nearby strip mall.

It was not clear when the area would reopen.

No other information was available.

