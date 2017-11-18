4 Hospitalized After Brawl at City Heights House Party

Four teenagers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a brawl broke out at a large party in City Heights. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports from the scene. (Published 2 hours ago)

Four teenagers were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a brawl broke out at a large house party in City Heights.

Several people were beaten and stabbed when a fight erupted in the 4000 block of Redwood Street just before 11 p.m. Friday, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Robert Heims said.

A 19-year-old was stabbed in the stomach and a 17-year-old was stabbed in the hand. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Two other 17-year-olds were not stabbed but were badly beaten, and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

All are expected to survive.

Outside the home, broken glass bottles and empty cups littered the street. What appeared to be blood could be seen on the sidewalk.

It was not clear what caused the fight to break out in the first place.

No arrests were made and no suspect description was made available. SDPD detectives were investigating the incident.