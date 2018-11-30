Two firefighters were injured and when a wrong-way driver slammed head-on into their engine on Interstate 5 near downtown San Diego Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue truck was responding to a pedestrian hit-and-run crash at about 2 a.m. when a Toyota Carolla, traveling the wrong way on I-5 at State Route 94, slammed into it, CHP said.

The driver of the Toyota, only identified as a man in his 30s, was killed in the crash.

CHP said four firefighters were taken to the hospital. SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz said the firefighters were evaluated and while two of their crew members were injured, none required hospitalization.

CHP said the man may have been stopped in traffic due to the pedestrian crash on 5th Street and Imperial Avenues and decided to turn around and drive the opposite direction on the freeway.

Interstate 5 was shut down as CHP officers investigated the crash. Lanes were expected to re-open before 5:30 a.m.

At the scene, the Toyota was crumpled from impact and debris was strewn across the freeway from the grisly crash.

No other information was available.

