4 Passengers Ejected in Single-Car Crash in El Cajon

(Published Monday, March 25, 2019)

Four young men, possibly teenagers, were ejected in a single-car crash on Avocado Avenue in El Cajon Monday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on the 1500 block of Avocado Avenue and found four passengers, identified as friends in their teens or early 20s, ejected from their SUV, some suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The SUV was engulfed in flames, and the fire charred it so badly that investigators had trouble identifying its make and model.

Investigators said the SUV was traveling north on Avocado Avenue faster than the 45 mph limit when the driver lost control on a curve in the road. What caused the driver to lose control is unknown.

The road was blocked in both directions from E. Chase Avenue to Skywood Drive for an unknown duration, the El Cajon Police Department said.

The Heartland Fire Department, El Cajon Police Department, and CHP responded.

No other information was available.

