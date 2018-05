Residents of several apartment buildings are being evacuated because of a seven-acre vegetation fire near Montecito Road and Ramona Street in Ramona.

The fire is 10 percent contained, and firefighters are making good progress, according to Calfire.

Calfire and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department are at the scene attempting to contain the fire, which started around 2:45 p.m.

The fire is burning in a southeasterly direction.

