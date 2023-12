A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck 7.4 miles from Ocotillo, near the border with Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said Friday.

The quake hit at 11:43 p.m. Thursday and was about 5.5 miles deep, the agency reported.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.8 - 12 km E of Ocotillo, CA https://t.co/vSyjjzpvvd — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 1, 2023

There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.