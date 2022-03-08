380 COVID-19 Infections, 9 Deaths Reported in San Diego County's Latest Report

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 380 new COVID-19 infections and nine deaths in the latest data as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus continues to fall.

According to Monday's state data, the number of San Diego County patients dropped to 308, from 314 on Sunday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by one to 62 as of Monday. Available ICU beds increased by three to 210.

Monday's county data increased San Diego County's cumulative totals to 741,943 cases and 5,077 deaths. The county also recorded 423 new infections Sunday and 450 Saturday. The HHSA does not report COVID cases and deaths on the weekend.

A total of 1,169,223 -- or 54.8% -- of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the agency.

More than 2.93 million -- or 93% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.57 million, or 81.7%, are fully vaccinated.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the last week decreased to 4.4% as of Friday, from 5.2% Tuesday. The county reports that data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 13,867 tests were reported daily in the past week.