36,000 Pounds of Cocaine Arrive in San Diego

The cocaine is valued at more than half a billion dollars. (Published 2 hours ago)

Tens of thousands of pounds of cocaine came into San Diego Tuesday morning after the U.S. Coast Guard made a huge bust.

The cocaine was retrieved in the middle of the ocean. There were 36,000 pounds that was transported to San Diego.

Coast Guard Mission Nets 36K Pounds of Cocaine

An operation by the U.S. Coast Guard netted the seizure of 36,000 pounds of cocaine. The drugs were offloaded in San Diego Tuesday. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports. (Published 26 minutes ago)

The Coast Guard said it seized the drugs off the coast of Central and South America.

Service members aboard the USCGC Bertholf worked to intercept the drugs before they reached the U.S.

The Coast Guard added all of the cocaine was found during a one month period of counter-drug patrols that ended earlier in March.

The drugs will be offloaded at the B Street pier late Tuesday morning.

The cocaine is valued at more than half a billion dollars.



Drugs Worth Nearly $500K Found in Truck’s Secret Compartment