36,000 Pounds of Cocaine Arrive in San Diego

Tens of thousands of pounds of cocaine came into San Diego Tuesday morning after the U.S. Coast Guard made a huge bust.
The cocaine was retrieved in the middle of the ocean. There were 36,000 pounds that was transported to San Diego.
The Coast Guard said it seized the drugs off the coast of Central and South America.
Service members aboard the USCGC Bertholf worked to intercept the drugs before they reached the U.S.
The Coast Guard added all of the cocaine was found during a one month period of counter-drug patrols that ended earlier in March.
The drugs will be offloaded at the B Street pier late Tuesday morning.
The cocaine is valued at more than half a billion dollars.