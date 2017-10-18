3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Santa Ysabel

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the northeastern area of San Diego County Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck about 2 miles northeast of Santa Ysabel and 14 miles northeast of Ramona.

The earthquake struck at 3:06 a.m.

Dozens of people in Ramona and Lakeside reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS website. There were responses to the rumbling as far away as Imperial Beach and National City.

