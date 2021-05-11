35+ Shops and Restaurants Hiring at Westfield UTC Job Fair

Looking for a gig? Westfield UTC in San Diego’s La Jolla area is hosting a two-day job fair this week, offering 185+ positions across 35+ shops and restaurants. Here’s who’s hiring.

Organizers of the job fair at Westfield UTC said this is a sampling of the stores and restaurants taking part in the job fair this week. A complete list can be found here.

Where is the Job Fair and When? And What Jobs Are Available?

The in-person job fair takes place outdoors on Wednesday (May 12) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday (May 13) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Westfield UTC, near Pottery Barn at 4545 La Jolla Village Dr.

COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during the event, organizers said, including the use of face masks, hand sanitizing stations and social distancing.

Applicants should register ahead of time online here. They can attend one or both days of the event, organizers said.

Positions available at the job fair include everything from restaurant servers and line cooks to retail sales associates and shop or restaurant managers. There’s more info about some of the open positions in the registration link, too.

Westfield UTC said its retailers are eager to hire as the shopping center starts to welcome back guests.

With San Diego in the orange tier, shopping centers and malls – both indoors and outdoors – can operate at full capacity, with COVID-19 safety modifications. Common areas remain closed and, while food courts can open, they must operate at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, per the state’s COVID rules.

For more on how shopping centers are getting back to business across the state, read this guide from the California Department of Public Health.