31st Annual Light the Night 5K Raises Money for Crime Stoppers

Racers ran in the 31st annual Light the Night Against Crime 5K Saturday evening at Liberty Station. The event was hosted by San Diego County Crime Stoppers and started at 6 p.m.

The race raises money to pay for cash rewards to people who submit tips to Crime Stoppers that leads to arrests.

More than 1,500 people were expected at the race, which was started by San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman and San Diego County Undersheriff Mark Elvin.

Crime Stoppers helped solve more than 6,000 felony cases, including 137 homicides and 800 robberies. They have assisted in apprehending more than 3,900 felony suspects since its inception in 1984, the organization said.



