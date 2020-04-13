$300K From Local Businesses for City’s Small Business Relief Fund

City of San Diego leaders announced over $300,000 in private donations to kick start a new partnership that will expand the city’s Small Business Relief Fund and encourage community support for small businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and these businesses need our support more than ever,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled many businesses throughout San Diego's communities. Some have closed and others are trying to adapt. But the demand for economic relief continues to rise.

Cal Coast Credit Union, GoFundMe and Qualcomm have each contributed $100,000 to launch a new initiative between the city, Cal Coast Cares Foundation and San Diego Grantmakers to encourage corporate partners and individual San Diegans to donate to the Small Business Relief Fund.

The relief fund provides grants and microloans to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday's corporate contributions will supplement the $6 million-plus currently set up by the city.

More than 9,000 businesses have submitted applications for economic relief since the portal opened on March 27. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez spoke to the owners of Atypical Waffle about their pending application.

Corporate partners and San Diegans are further encouraged to make a contribution in any amount to the Cal Coast Cares Foundation and the funds will be distributed to small businesses in partnership with SD Grantmakers.

San Diego Grantmakers will evaluate unfunded grant applications and administer the funds on behalf of Cal Coast Cares Foundation, in partnership with the city.

GoFundMe, the online philanthropy platform founded in San Diego, also said it would amplify an initiative on its site to increase awareness and encourage more giving.

As for other donations, Deloitte has contributed $25,000 and Sweep, a local scooter management company, has pledged $500 per month for a year, according to the city.

For more details about business relief and support click here.

If you are not able to secure financial support through the relief fund there are other resources available: