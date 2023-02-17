$300,000 of Batteries Stolen in Valley Center Could Explode If Incorrectly Installed: Deputies

Detectives from the Valley Center Sheriff's Substation sought public help Friday to locate the suspect or suspects responsible for a string of utility-grade battery thefts in the North County.

From late December 2022 through January of this year, more than 100 LG lithium power cell batteries were stolen from the Valley Center Energy Storage Facility located near the intersection of Cole Grade Road and Valley Center Road in Valley Center, according to authorities. Each battery costs around $3,000.

The stolen JH4-P LG NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries, which are about 3.5 feet by 1.5 feet and are around 4.5 inches thick, were not intended for commercial or personal use, according to police.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department advised the public not to attempt to use or connect these batteries because of the risk of fire and explosion since the batteries should only be operated in a commercial facility and require several external design parameters to operate safely.

The batteries must have a system to monitor current, voltage, temperature and other conditions, according to the authorities. They also require strict environmental conditions to maintain temperature parameters and a water-cooling system in case of an overheating emergency.

Anyone who believes they may have purchased one of these stolen batteries or has information regarding these thefts is urged to call the sheriff's Substation at 760-751-4400. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters could get a reward up to $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.